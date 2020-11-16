 Skip to main content
Letter: New term appropriately chosen
Having recently experienced working with small children in their 2’s and 3’s, I realize they, like adults, may have good and bad days. When the bad days arrive one can expect crabbiness, “no” isms, yelling, crying, and moodiness, which resolves quickly. It has reminded me of the actions of Trump on every level, but the resolution does not occur. Trump began his tenure in the White House after inauguration day, claiming his audience was bigger than any in the past. He is now about to leave the office and now playing the role of a whining, cantankerous spoiled child. As George Will noted Trump, along with backers, is truly practicing “crybaby conservatism.”

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

