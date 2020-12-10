 Skip to main content
Letter: New Trump appointees
Letter: New Trump appointees

Simple and to the point. If ANY of the recent Trump appointees had morals, or any consideration for the future of the United States of America, or any sense of patriotism and honor, they would resign as soon as Trump walked out of the room. These appointees deserve nothing but contempt from anyone who values the principles of this country. Shame on them and shame on Trump.

Cynthia Schiesel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

