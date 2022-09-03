Letter: New vehicle needed

We could really use use a new vehicle that fits the following requirements: first it needs a safety cage around the rider because you will get hit by a car eventually.

It needs to be narrow enough to fit in a bike lane. It should be able to stand on it's own on three or four wheels. A small bench seat and a cargo box would be great.

Power it with an electric motor that won't go over 30 mph. Eventually it could have a solar panel and recharge itself.

It needs to be affordable, say around 2000$. A basic one could be easy to customize and manufacturers could make money that way. A 2000$ tool would be a lot better than a 10,000$ toy. The technology and demand are here.

Robert McNeil

Midtown