 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New vehicle needed

  • Comments

We could really use use a new vehicle that fits the following requirements: first it needs a safety cage around the rider because you will get hit by a car eventually.

It needs to be narrow enough to fit in a bike lane. It should be able to stand on it's own on three or four wheels. A small bench seat and a cargo box would be great.

Power it with an electric motor that won't go over 30 mph. Eventually it could have a solar panel and recharge itself.

It needs to be affordable, say around 2000$. A basic one could be easy to customize and manufacturers could make money that way. A 2000$ tool would be a lot better than a 10,000$ toy. The technology and demand are here.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News