Letter: New Year's Day Letters

Trump is a man of weak morals, an unmitigated catastrophe in America and the world. This is no longer whispered at NATO meetings or within allied U.S. global headquarters. The Trump devastation is celebrated in China, rocketed in North Korea, and welcomed at the Kremlin. In Turkey and Saudi Arabia, leaders applaud America's failings.
Trump loves autocrats. He wishes he was one with total power, no term limits, forced popularity, and the ability to shut down critics. Trump surrounds himself with the worst elements of society, a group with questionable morals, where primitive instincts prevail through limited intellectual skills. He builds subservient support from the docile and gullible, with scarce convictions of their own. He appeals to essential human weakness because it's easier for people to agree on negatives, to hate, to envy, to be destructive, while being afraid. The man intimidates with fear and cynicism. Above all, Trump's masses are universally committed to the leader regardless of what he says or does.
Today, tomorrow is in doubt!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.