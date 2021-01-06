 Skip to main content
Letter: New Years-on path to peace
Last year was an intensely stressful year. We lost family, friends,homes, jobs, etc.

I want to reiterate the words of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Fifth Caliph of Messiah Ahmad, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad from his book, ‘World Crisis and the Pathway to Peace’, “The same sentiment and hope is expressed by all of us, which is that peace in the world comes to be established before our very eyes; and so each year I also request all of you to endeavor to promote peace wherever you have the opportunity and with whoever you have contact. Furthermore, I also request all those who are linked to political parties or governments that they should also convey this message of peace within their circles of influence. It is essential that everyone is made aware that, for the establishment of world peace, there is a far greater need for high and principled moral values than ever before.”

As we enter the New Year, Remember love for all, hatred for none.

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

