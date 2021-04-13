Letter: New York or Democratic Party?

As a patriotic veteran in his seventh decade, I've paid a bit of attention to history.
Recently we've seen lots of statues have to come down because of ties with slavery and the Confederacy, and there has been a clamor to rename places named after Confederates and slave owners.
New York was named after the Duke of York whose Royal African Company was the biggest supplier to the Americas of slaves. New York's Martin Van Buren (8th President of the U.S.) founded the Democratic Party as a coalition of Southern slave owners and northerners willing to keep Congress from addressing slavery. Seven Democrat Supreme Court Justices ruled that a black, Dred Scott, wasn't a human being. Speaker Pelosi has been trying to rid the halls of Congress of statues and portraits of many Confederates, who were all Democrats.
New York or Democrat Party: which should be renamed first?
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista
