Letter: New York Versus Florida

New York's (NY) population is 19.5 million, Florida (FL) 21.6 million. NY has had 325 thousand COVID cases, FL 40 thousand. NY has had over 26 thousand COVID deaths, FL 1,700. But here's the most critical statistic. NY has 3.2 million people over the age of 65, FL a whopping 4.4 million. Older people are the most vulnerable to COVID because of age and the higher incidence of underlying conditions. The superior results in FL are stunning.
So why is Democrat NY governor Andrew Cuomo a darling of the mainstream media for his handling of the COVID crisis, while Republican FL governor Ron Desantis is ignored? It's because nearly all of the mainstream media are biased for Democrats, and a large chunk of the media giants (NT Times, ABC News Division, NBC, CBS and CNN News) are all based in NY City.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
