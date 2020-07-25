Letter: New Yorker Mag and Vox media Andrew Sullivan's resignation

Recently, New York Times Editor Bari Weiss resigned saying she was not conformist enough to the far leftist news room staff there. She was bullied, harassed, and called a racist. Now New Yorker Magazine and Vox News writer Andrew Sullivan has resigned. In his last Op-Ed at New Yorker he wrote," They seem to believe, and this is increasingly the orthodoxy in mainstream media, that any writer not actively committed to critical theory in questions of race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity is actively, physically harming co-workers merely by existing in the same virtual space. Actually attacking, and even mocking, critical theory’s ideas and methods." He further wrote, "a survey showed only 1.46 percent of the faculty at Harvard University identifed as conservative. But that’s probably higher than the proportion of journalists who call themselves conservative at the New York Times or CNN or New York Magazine." Both Weiss and Sullivan are finally exposing the far leftism of many news media outlets in America.
Janis Newman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
