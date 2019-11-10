Calamari Giuliani—Fresh, line-caught squid pro quo, in a Putinesca sauce, served with a Kiev dumpling duo.

Free Range Turkey—Half-baked, in a bitter Kurdled reduction, served with thrown potatoes.

Sycophant Salad—A seasonal selection of agreeable vegetables and mixed nuts, dressed with an anti-occident sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Mar-a-Lago Chili—Chaos in a bowl. Every day it’s different, but always full of beans.

Bon Appetit!

David Williams

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

