Kate Benner of the NYT covers the DoJ. June 5, she revealed that five emails recently provided to Congress show Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, asked acting AG, Jeffrey Rosen, in December, to investigate rumors of voter fraud. One of the Q-fabrications Meadows wanted investigated was “people in Italy had used military technology and satellites to remotely tamper with voting machines in the United States and switch votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden Jr.”
Texas AG, Ken Paxton, told Steve Bannon on Bannon’s Real America’s Voice, “Had [he] not been able to block a great deal of mail-in voting [in 2020], Biden would have won Texas.”
Mike Nearman (R-Or) actually opened a side door for anti–coronavirus restriction rioters on December 21, after a December 16 planning meeting.
These are recently uncovered government and party emails. June 5 was the day Ike was preparing for the Allied invasion of Europe to protect Germany’s brand of fascism from destroying democracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
