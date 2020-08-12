You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: News' liberal bias
Paula Martin’s letter (8-8-20) suggests that Ariana Pekary resigned from MSNBC because of that network’s one-sided coverage of the news, and she was “sounding the alarm that far leftists and their intolerance of other views have taken over.” That is exactly what was claimed on Fox News, but that mischaracterization of Ms. Pekary’s resignation caused her to later clarify her position, stating that Fox News had inadvertently proved her point by misleadingly telling its audience that her resignation letter was directed solely at MSNBC. Her beef was with the entire cable news industry which leaves out important information in favor of boosting ratings and revenue. Ms. Martin also proves the point; Fox News’ coverage is biased on behalf of their audience and facts are obscured.

SEAN BRUNER

West side

