A new study by the Media Research Center showed that in the 6 weeks since Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation of President Trump, the mainstream news media, i.e., NBC, CBS, ABC, have done 96% negative reporting about him. And 70% positive stories about Joe Biden, robotically repeating the mantra that "there is no evidence of any wrongdoing" by him or his profiteering son Hunter Biden. The networks spent a total of 4 minutes covering the robust economy, the 50 year low unemployment rate, and the record high stock market. There was 67% negative coverage of Trump after the killing of ISIS leader Abu-al Baghdadi. Add to this, cable networks CNN and MSNBC with their 24/7 negative hate filled coverage of Trump. Throw in major web site news Politico, MSN.com and Yahoo.com and you have an overwhelming amount of negative reporting daily on Trump being consumed by most of America! Did I mention the AZ Star? The Democrat biased news media.
Alice Moreno
North side
