Letter: News versus Opinion

I have been watching several different news sources and have found that most news organizations only report news with which the outlet agrees.
It is fine for ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, Google, Microsoft, newspapers etc. to have opinion segments, but when viewers never see a news item that might be controversial, it is a disservice. Show the news and let the viewer make up his/her own mind.
People on the left and the right cannot even have discussions about a controversial subject, because the left's response to a different viewpoint is to say "that is just a conspiracy theory." There should not be a complete blackout of the news from left leaning media. It is no wonder that the left HATES President Trump, all they have heard from their news sources is all the horrible things they think he has done. This is Censorship.
Brenda Payton Davies
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!