Letter: Newsflash on January 6 Riot. Ref Letter titled "Masters at Projection."

The letter writer complained that Black Lives Matter and other race-related riots throughout the country recently, have not received the requisite press which the January 6th has. Ostensibly he intimates that this is just another example of poor MAGA supporters being unfairly targeted..
Here's a newsflash for you: January 6th amounted to an attempted insurrection, the aim of which was to thwart the constitutional stipulations for the lawful certification of a presidential election. It was spearheaded by remarks from the president of the United States who violated his oath of office on tape. It jeopardized the lives of Congressional leaders and the Vice President of the United States not to mentional killing five people-four innocents. It has created divisions in this country not seen since the Civil War. And it has lead to the widespread lunacy associated with nonexistent voter fraud conspiracy across the country.
Sorry, no comparison.
William Ohl
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.