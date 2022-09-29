 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Newsflash on January 6 Riot. Ref Letter titled "Masters at Projection."

  • Comments

The letter writer complained that Black Lives Matter and other race-related riots throughout the country recently, have not received the requisite press which the January 6th has. Ostensibly he intimates that this is just another example of poor MAGA supporters being unfairly targeted..

Here's a newsflash for you: January 6th amounted to an attempted insurrection, the aim of which was to thwart the constitutional stipulations for the lawful certification of a presidential election. It was spearheaded by remarks from the president of the United States who violated his oath of office on tape. It jeopardized the lives of Congressional leaders and the Vice President of the United States not to mentional killing five people-four innocents. It has created divisions in this country not seen since the Civil War. And it has lead to the widespread lunacy associated with nonexistent voter fraud conspiracy across the country.

People are also reading…

Sorry, no comparison.

William Ohl

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 22

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22

Statistics don't lie

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

Over the past few years, with the number of mass shootings underway, even I, as a supporter of the Second Amendment, wondered if there were too many guns, as many people are lead to believe? Reading the op-ed you would think so, but that is statistically false. Since World War II, gun ownership in the U.S. has not increased at all, in fact, it is down slightly. The issue is not guns, it is the criminal who use guns for criminal purposes. We need to control criminals, not guns. Follow the statistics, they're facts, not opinions.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Second Amendment and bearing arms

Re: the Sept. 6 article "The statistical argument for increased gun control."

G.A. Clark argues that we should confiscate and ban all semi-automatic rifles in order to reduce mass shootings, but since way more handguns are used in mass shootings than rifles, presumably Mr. Clark would also ban handguns, which means he would ban the almost 400 million guns in our country. In 2020, rifles killed only 455 people out of the 17,813 homicides recorded that year. Although Mr. Clark concentrates on mass shootings, it would seem he should concentrate more on total gun deaths, since mass shootings in the year 2020 resulted in only 513 gun deaths as compared to the aforementioned 17,813 total homicides.

People buy guns in part to defend themselves against the rising homicide rates in the country, since progressive Attorney Generals now refuse to prosecute many even violent crimes. Thus the need for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

David Pearse

Foothills

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News