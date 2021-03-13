 Skip to main content
Letter: Next...forgive car loans
Letter: Next...forgive car loans

Democrats have succeeded in passing their 1.9 trillon dollar " Covid relief package " which contains some much needed help. But as usual it also contains many billions of vote buying pork. While not including such ridiculous ideas such as a nationwide minimum wage of $15 per hour, it does include unnecessary  higher tax credits of up to $ 3600 per child for couples making as much as $ 150,000 per year. It also includes provisions for any future forgiveness of student loans to be tax free. Translation ? Gifts , at responsible   taxpayers' expense. I fully expect the Democrats to move toward forgiveness of auto loans next. After all, according  to reliable sources, total car  loan debt is 1.4 trillion dollars which is almost as much as student loan debt, and personal transportation is at least as valuable  as some of the " higher education" obtained under the government's over zealous student loan programs.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

