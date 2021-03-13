Letter: Next...forgive car loans

Democrats have succeeded in passing their 1.9 trillon dollar " Covid relief package " which contains some much needed help. But as usual it also contains many billions of vote buying pork. While not including such ridiculous ideas such as a nationwide minimum wage of $15 per hour, it does include unnecessary higher tax credits of up to $ 3600 per child for couples making as much as $ 150,000 per year. It also includes provisions for any future forgiveness of student loans to be tax free. Translation ? Gifts , at responsible taxpayers' expense. I fully expect the Democrats to move toward forgiveness of auto loans next. After all, according to reliable sources, total car loan debt is 1.4 trillion dollars which is almost as much as student loan debt, and personal transportation is at least as valuable as some of the " higher education" obtained under the government's over zealous student loan programs.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.