 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nihilism in American politics

  • Comments

The terms "nihilist" or "nihilism" derive from the Latin root word "nihil", which means "nothing". The 19th Century Russian writer Ivan Turgenev referred to certain Russian revolution-minded types as "Nihilists".

We see Nihilism in 21st Century American politics. Trump and the politicians he endorses maintain, contrary to truth, that Trump won the 2020 election. What was found by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago? Multiple folders for Top Secret documents with nihil, nothing, in them. They got moved and removed.

Voters who let politicians flagrantly deny the truth end up paying big consequences -- think Germany in the 30's and 40's. The truth has substance. Lies? Nothing. Choose wisely.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump indictment

I understand that so many of us are worried about what will happen to the Country if Trump is indicted. For me, there is a more important conc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News