Letter: Nihilism in American politics

The terms "nihilist" or "nihilism" derive from the Latin root word "nihil", which means "nothing". The 19th Century Russian writer Ivan Turgenev referred to certain Russian revolution-minded types as "Nihilists".

We see Nihilism in 21st Century American politics. Trump and the politicians he endorses maintain, contrary to truth, that Trump won the 2020 election. What was found by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago? Multiple folders for Top Secret documents with nihil, nothing, in them. They got moved and removed.

Voters who let politicians flagrantly deny the truth end up paying big consequences -- think Germany in the 30's and 40's. The truth has substance. Lies? Nothing. Choose wisely.

Richard Sipan

Green Valley