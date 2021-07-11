 Skip to main content
Letter: NIL means adios for PAC-12
Letter: NIL means adios for PAC-12

The recent acceptance of the Name Image Likeness (NIL) protocols as now determined will soon mean the end of the PAC-12 as we know it. This free agency will end the NCAA athletic conferences as we recognize them now.

Unlike the NBA, MLB, NFL and other such monopolistic leagues that have a salary cap or salary structure for each member for parity’s sake, the NCAA has no real monopoly to set up a conference salary cap. As such, the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC, due to geography and population, will receive the most benefits from the free agency of college athletes. Due to media exposure, 5-star college athletes will make more money in the SEC than the PAC-12. The PAC-12 will become a glorified WAC or Big West Conference.

Don’t be surprised if USC and UCLA join the SEC. Or Washington and Oregon join the Big 12. Unless some salary cap structure is set up in Congress, the PAC-12 will disappear.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

