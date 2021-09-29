Letter: Nixon 1974 and Trump 2020 and 2021

In 1974, just before Republican Richard Nixon resigned from the office of the President of the United States, Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger wanted any orders for nuclear attack coming from President Nixon to be vetted by them first. There was also concern that Nixon would call in the Army to protect the White House in case Nixon refused to resign or recognize he lost his impeachment trial. These actions were literally unconstitutional, but did protect the United States and the world.
In 2020 and 2021 Mark Miley pre-empted the possible same problems found in 1974. General Mark Milley deserves a fifth star for protecting the United States and the world from President Donald Trump.
Matt Somers
Midtown
