Letter: No absolutes
Our founders were intelligent enough to provide for a way to update the Constitution. They recognized that times change, science increases our knowledge and that may have made sense in one generation does not work any longer.

I'd like to remind Rich Barnes ("There are Absolutes") of the following:

1. The 13th Amendment - abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a crime.

2. The 14th granted citizenship to all those born or naturalized in the US - including former slaves. It also repealed the "3/5 clause” which counted slaves as 3/5 of a person in calculating Congressional representation.

and lowered the voting age to 21 (for males).

3. The 16th gave Congress the power to assess and collect taxes.

4. The 18th Amendment - commonly known as Prohibition, banned the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquours” but not consumption.

5. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.

6. The 21st Amendment overturned the 18th

More recently, the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18.

Barbara Mannlein

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

