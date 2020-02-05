Letter: No acquittal for Pres. Trump

The impeachment articles against Pres. Trump are crystal clear. What he did has and will destroy our democracy. If he is acquitted because of his “good intention for the best of his country,” then all the dictators of the world should be praised and emulated for their tyranny. Ask Putin, Xi, Assad, Kim, etc. if they ever doubted their single-minded dedication to their respective nations. Have the GOP senators and “Democrats” like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema lost their ability to reason and their belief in democracy and our Constitution? God have mercy on US!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
East side
