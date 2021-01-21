Letter: No Appeasement

The events of January 6th will impact our democracy for years to come and appeasement of the insurgency activists and their supporters will serve further to imperil our democracy. We must actively support police departments, the FBI and the justice department in identifying, infiltrating, arresting, convicting and eroding these elements of insurrection whoever and wherever they are. Ultimately this disparate group of seditionists, presently a minority, will become much smaller and ineffective, but it will take time and perseverance.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.