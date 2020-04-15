Letter: No Bailout for the Post Office

“Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds": but a larger force, our current president, will veto any coronavirus aid bill containing any financial help for the Post Office in these troubled times and stop the mailman in their tracks. Predictions that the PO will go bankrupt by early fall are sounding out… Maybe just in the nick of time to keep all those “illegal” vote by mail ballots from flooding the PO with all those "illegal" votes like mine and yours… Let’s bail out everyone in sight- airlines, banks, energy companies but not the service that delivers communications and meds to the poorer among us who don’t do it by computer…Sad times.
Sharon Gardlund
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
