Letter: No benefits to asylum seekers

The misinformation in Mr. Wensel's letter "Immigrants vs. Asylum Seekers" is harmful. The writer assumes that asylum seekers do not wish to become citizens. Recognizing that they may never be able to return home they would seek citizenship if it were more possible. As a volunteer with Casa Alitas, I have learned much about the processes and the people.

Asylees seek a place of refuge fleeing oppression, violence (criminal and domestic), political and social oppression, gender violence and now climate change inducing hunger. Countries they have passed through are not offering asylum. Mexico grants a visa of only 7-15 days.

By law, they are entitled to entry only to begin a plea in court. Until they are granted asylum by the court, asylum seekers are NOT entitled to things the writer erroneously stated. No entitlement to healthcare, housing, food, education money, financial stipends. Vetted refugees who were admitted are entitled to such things.

There are important legal differences between refugee, immigrant and asylum seeker.

Barbara Lemmon

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

