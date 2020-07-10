Letter: No, Biden Won’t Match Trump with The Military

The writer of “Biden can’t match Trump’s achievements” is absolutely right. There is no comparison. Trump diverted money to help improve the lives of military families for his wall. Trump left our allies, the Kurds, behind in Syria. Trump insulted the families of Gold Star warriors. Finally, the Trump Administration ignored 2019 intelligence about Russia offering bounties on the heads of US service members to the Taliban. If Trump wasn’t told, it was because people are so apprehensive about being the bearers of bad news, that no one wanted to discuss it. This has been substantiated by several former Administration officials. These are all things Biden would never do. Trump’s impulses, based on little knowledge, are wrong for the country and the military.
So the writer is correct. Biden wouldn’t match these “achievements.” That is why members of the military, and those who support them, should vote for Biden and Mark Kelly for Senate. We need people who actually would support those who serve us.
Barbara Russo-Sprouls
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!