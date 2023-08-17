Reading the 8/14 letter "Climate Change" gave new insight into Trump's claim some years back that he "loves the poorly educated". This letter denied any link between raging global wildfires and climate change, and was a blanket disparaging of science and scientists. Shots were taken at Dr. Fauci, his fellow scientists, and the group Science Moms. Links between the fires and climate change were described as "baseless claims" and "only conjecture". Totally false and most people know better. The letter writer said science should not point fingers but just focus on solutions. Translation - ignore and bury the facts (which will expose culpability); deny the science behind the causes. Exposing facts is NOT finger pointing! Solutions can only arise from addressing the causes via science. We saw the results of science denial during the pandemic. Many refused the vaccine and masking, and for some, the result was death. I'm surprised this science-trashing letter didn't go further, by suggesting these climate catastrophes are some natural cycle, or maybe God's will.