Letter: No coal for me, Santa
Letter: No coal for me, Santa

Dear Santa, please don’t put a lump of coal in my Xmas stocking. I was good all year, and coal is bad for the environment.

Also, no coal please for Reps. Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego and O’Halleran. They voted to act on climate and passed the Build Back Better Act in the House!

How is the North Pole? I hear the ice gets thinner every year. Have you moved your workshop to a safer location yet? It’s hotter here, too.

All I want for Christmas is the Build Back Better Act passed in the Senate. If so, no coal for Sens. Kelly and Sinema. Call their offices! They need to know that you support carbon pricing, our single most effective way to slow down climate change.

Give my regards to Mrs. Claus. I sure hope she can swim.

Jerry Borchardt

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

