As I read the 100’s of letters from obviously liberal submitters, I am struck by the absolute hatred for Trump and the overall distain for all things Republican. It has become so serious that these liberal Democrats have lost all ability for critical thinking and are incapable of common sense. If this is a controversial statement, consider that inflation is rampant, crime is uncontrolled in several major cities, student test scores in many locations are abhorrent, the southern border is wide open, and the current energy policy is a failure and it is accepted gladly. There are obvious solutions to address each of these issues. However, the current Administration addresses each of these problems by looking into them, using experts, and forming committees, but the actions are as effective as a steer trying to be a bull. Why not address each of the problems with the goal of actual action to solve each instead of just spouting nonsensical drivel.