Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the murderous violence unleashed upon the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This comparison is really a stretch. The AZ Senate was in session, doing late night legislation. Wonder what legislation they were working on? Further restricting voter rights? More plans to go after drag shows? Working on their next slate of phony electors? Maybe it is good and right if they felt a little of the fear felt by lawmakers on Jan. 6.