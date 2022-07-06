Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the murderous violence unleashed upon the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This comparison is really a stretch. The AZ Senate was in session, doing late night legislation. Wonder what legislation they were working on? Further restricting voter rights? More plans to go after drag shows? Working on their next slate of phony electors? Maybe it is good and right if they felt a little of the fear felt by lawmakers on Jan. 6.
Then, the letter writer pathetically takes a shot at the DC police who valiantly tried to stop Trump's thugs. Blue lives matter only sometimes. The abortion rights protestors had legitimate reason to protest. The Jan. 6 thugs were operating on the premise of a total lie, their violent actions spearheaded by their demented, sore loser Messiah, Donald Trump, with the goal of overturning election results for the first time in this country's history.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
