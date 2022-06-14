Letter: No Compromise

Everybody complains about the stalemate in Congress. It seems that nothing gets done

This is not surprising to me. Fifty percent of the states are blue ( Democrat). They elect the farthest left (Socialist) people to represent them. They representatives go to Congress with an agenda they believe the people that elected them wants enacted

Meanwhile the red ( republican) states elect the farthest right ( conservative) people to to represent them. They also go to Washington with an agenda.

Both groups intend to pass their entire agenda even though the agendas are in complete opposition.

Once compromise was considered an honorable word. No one got everything they wanted but everyone got something.

Now compromise is a dirty word. Each side wants either their entire agenda each morning.

The only way this stalemate can be broken is if more moderates, both demo rat and republicans are elected to Congress.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

