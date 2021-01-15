Letter: No consequences for Trump means sedition must be okay

We are between a rock (the Constitution?) and that proverbial hard place (bank vaults), those who wish to see Trump impeached for creating an insurrection and those who do not. People with an ability to reason can easily understand that to place NO consequences on a President of the United States, who actively promotes a violent coup and sedition against the very country he leads, will do more harm to America.
We would be telling the likes of Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, or, God forbid, Louis Gohmert, that to take the oath of president and then defy it and promote revolution is permissible in the eyes of 33 percent of the country and half of Congress.
We chose to elect a president to protect our fragile democracy and nation from those who would sell it to our enemies for a compliment, so we could enjoy the relative peace 81 million people, a plurality of 7 million citizens, hoped for in their votes during a pandemic.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.