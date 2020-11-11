 Skip to main content
Letter: No “cookie cutter” Democrats
Re: your article, Don’t expect “cookie cutter” Dems, Nov. 5, 2020. I certainly hope you are correct on your prediction of their behavior. As a Republican I’m reasonably pleased with Senator Sinema and her reasonable voting record so far. Twice I voted for Representative Giffords as she ran as a fiscally conservative “blue dog” Democrat. But she became a turncoat when the Udall Foundation requested ten million dollars and she co-sponsored Raul Grijalva’s bill that authorized them to get “funds as necessary” in other words “an unlimited amount.” Additionally, when she was incapacitated and could not represent her constituents she held onto her office to complete a five year tenure to collect a lifetime retirement at the taxpayers expense in spite of her wealth. Senator elect Kelly has two years and one month to walk the talk, I hope he’s honest.

Jerry Knoski

East side

