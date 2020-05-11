Letter: No Country for Old Men or Old Women

As we attempt to reopen up our country, what is it exactly we hope to accomplish?
Is it simply a return to normalcy? Is that what this is all about - this restlessness, this cry for self-liberation?
Are we ready to return to "pr-ecovid," to turn the page and put this chapter of social distancing, of masks, and handwashing behind us?
If we do choose to deny the undeniable, we are headed for a disaster. Large numbers of people will continue to die until the herd is culled, some of them young, most old.
Are the deaths of our husbands and grandmothers, our wives and grandfathers, our brothers and our sisters, the price for our restlessness, our self- liberation, our normalcy?
Is there not a middle way – a well-planned road of continued caution, of testing large samples of our population, of strategic tracing of those with the disease, of prudent isolation?
Do we continue to deny the awful truth?
Or do we finally conclude that there is no return?
Jerry Greenberg MD
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
