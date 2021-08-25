Letter: No coup, no insurrection! Re: August 21 letter “Let’s make it a democracy!”

Several letter writers insist on using the words insurrection or coup to describe the U.S. Capitol protest on Jan 6. The FBI admitted Friday, Aug 20, there is no evidence of any sort of insurrection or coup plot regarding this protest. Not much reporting on that. It was lost in the news about Mr. Biden’s utter failure in Afghanistan.
Were there bad actors? Absolutely! But this protest was no worse than those staged this last summer in Portland or Michigan by BLM or Antifa. These groups act as the armed branch of the Democratic Party.
In those riots, people were killed and buildings burned. The only person killed Jan 6 was an unarmed Air Force veteran. She broke the law but it didn’t rate a bullet in the neck.
I realize that if you say something enough times the uninformed will believe it. But saying it a thousand times doesn’t make it true. Look up the definition for insurrection.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
