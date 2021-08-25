 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No coup, no insurrection! Re: August 21 letter “Let’s make it a democracy!”
View Comments

Letter: No coup, no insurrection! Re: August 21 letter “Let’s make it a democracy!”

  • Comments

Several letter writers insist on using the words insurrection or coup to describe the U.S. Capitol protest on Jan 6. The FBI admitted Friday, Aug 20, there is no evidence of any sort of insurrection or coup plot regarding this protest. Not much reporting on that. It was lost in the news about Mr. Biden’s utter failure in Afghanistan.

Were there bad actors? Absolutely! But this protest was no worse than those staged this last summer in Portland or Michigan by BLM or Antifa. These groups act as the armed branch of the Democratic Party.

In those riots, people were killed and buildings burned. The only person killed Jan 6 was an unarmed Air Force veteran. She broke the law but it didn’t rate a bullet in the neck.

I realize that if you say something enough times the uninformed will believe it. But saying it a thousand times doesn’t make it true. Look up the definition for insurrection.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News