Letter: no crisis should be wasted
Letter: no crisis should be wasted

It seems a good idea to have mail-in votes. That protects us from virus infection, so it's a good thing. But it's also true an undocumented immigrant could feel safer mailing in a fraudulent vote than walking into a polling place, and once that vote gets counted, there's no pulling it back. As a retired teacher, I like looking at things closely, and I suspect that's what people mean when they say no crisis should be wasted.

Ingrid Lynch

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

