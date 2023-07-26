Re: the July 21 article "Ethics reform bill advances."

The GOP’s opposition to the proposed “Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act” cannot be defended or excused. Their absurd and ludicrous defenses include claims that this Act would “destroy the Court” or is just about “harassing and intimidating” the Court.

New flash: the Court is already destroyed. The fact that SCOTUS is not required to follow ethics rules required by every other judge in the land is a disgrace and defames Lady Justice. SCOTUS has clearly demonstrated that it is incapable of cleaning up its scandals. Every day we learn of revelations of Justices having close ties with big money donors, accepting lavish trips, hiding finances and gifts, and participating in partisan political events.

This proposed Act would help restore the legitimacy, transparency, impartiality, and credibility of the Court. Members of Congress who oppose crucial SCOTUS ethics reform reveal that they do not have the values or principles that our judiciary and democracy require. GOP opposition is indefensible.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown