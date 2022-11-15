 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No dream, no hope

  • Comments

While patiently waiting for the results of our state governor and US House AZ Dist. 6’s races, the overall outcome of this midterm election thus far indicates that decency and sanity prevailed in this country: respect for truth trumped loyalty to liars; compassion for women triumphed over forced labor; and ballots overruled insurrection. While these signs are encouraging, we the people must remain vigilant to hold all elected officials accountable in building a more perfect union, in which all people, regardless of race, gender, legal status, and religion, have equal access to just due process of law, affordable housing, nutritious food, quality healthcare, enriching education, and gainful employment, while working with other nations to build a sustainable Earth, in which hostile nationalism will yield to the common good of all humanity in the ages to come. This may sound like a dream, but without a dream, there is no hope.

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

