If a president violates law, the Constitution provides a method for removal from office. That is what impeachment does. Impeachment is not in any way a violation of our democracy. It is a fundamental component of it.
It should surprise no one that the Republicans are attempting to use that which is truly legal and fundamental to our system of government and portray it as an attack on our government. This is same inverted logic they use to justify supply side economics, tax cuts for the rich, massive deregulation, and unlimited campaign contributions.
All are supposed to bolster the middle class and enhance liberty and all they did was enslave us to the super rich and gigantic corporations. Now they extend that to Trump. They act like Trump is the law and the law is the real problem, not Trump. The rule of law is what keeps us free. Not Trump.
David. S. Blomquist
Oro Valley
