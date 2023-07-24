L. Bilby from Marana recently wrote an opinion full of misinformation. I am 78 years old, and my husband is 86, and we recently bought a fully electric vehicle (EV). Joe Biden did not "force us to buy." The new car was $32,000 (not 64,000), and we received a $7500. government rebate. It does not "take a long time" to charge; it fully charges (in our garage) in 40 minutes, and the charge lasts for 270 miles. We no longer buy gas. The parts and materials are all made in the USA, which is why there is such a generous rebate. Nothing is from China. Finally, our insurance rate has gone DOWN, not up as Mr. Bilby claims. In fact, I found seven glaring statements of misinformation in this letter. Oh yes, and as to the regulations being "discriminatory and racist," we two old white, Anglo-Saxon Protestants don't think so.