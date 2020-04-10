Letter: NO FDR

Our President is no FDR with his fireside chats. December 31, 2019, China made it known to the world that they were dealing with an unknown epidemic in Wuhan province. Trump insisted it was a liberal hoax and ignored the global signs of a possible pandemic. He is excellent at blaming others, passing the buck, and knowing more than the authorities regarding everything including the coronavirus. Now he can't decide if he should address the economy or the health of the people. No people. No economy. He put Pence in charge so he could point to him as failing our nation. He says things like the malaria drug is the answer because I am smart and I have a good feeling about it. Now the malaria drug is being hoarded. When someone shows their true colors, believe them. He has shown who is since taking the oath and still people defend him. Maybe it is time to recognize you voted for the wrong leader.
Marilyn Mount
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
