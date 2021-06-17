Letter: NO filibuster? Both sides would have to compromise

Former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch wrote an article for Opinion, May 12, 2021. As a true Republican, he blocked many a bill from passing.
He writes “For generations, the filibuster has been a thorn in the side of the Senate majority.” He adds, “The last president urged Mitch McConnell to eliminate the filibuster.” McConnell believes it “promotes bipartisanship and compromise.” That is until the Republicans are the minority—no more bipartisanship, and especially, NO compromise.
We constantly see the Right make demands over proposed legislation, demanding input and amendments to agree to vote. GOP input is added, items removed and budgets cut at their “request.” A bill they could support, yet, they don’t and won’t. Why? Politics. If they do, because it’s a Democratic bill, Joe Biden would have a victory. McConnell cannot allow that. So, he uses his Republicans-in-Democrats Clothing, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, to block the block.
If there were no filibuster, wouldn’t both sides HAVE to negotiate? Have to compromise?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.