Dear Editor,
Lyme Disease affects 300,000 to 500, 000 people annually.
It’s a wicked disease, and it has become an epidemic medical professionals want to argue while those with Late-stage Lyme continue to suffer and die from Lyme Carditis and countless other confections.
For years, I can’t find a Lyme-literate doctor in this giant city. My heart hurts daily, and simple antibiotics would help prevent my early death. Spending ten minutes reading
current researchers such as Drs. Horowitz, Cameron, or Burrascano would save a lot of lives.
Debra Esarey
Southwest side
