Letter: No Internet in voting

I understand that the internet is an amazing tool for learning and communicating. I also know that with every new tool man creates, there will be those who will use it for evil purposes. I don't really believe that it is very important to get instant results in the Presidential Election. I think we should use all paper ballots, mail in or at the polls. All ballots should be counted by machines that are not connected to the internet, and or by hand. If counting votes takes a few weeks, at least we would be sure they are accurate. Paper votes can be recounted anytime. The President does not take office until mid January. Patience in vote counting would lead to a safer more accurate election. Let's step back and use paper ballots exclusively, and not use the internet for this most important event. I enjoy getting information from the internet, but I do not trust the internet in all circumstances.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!