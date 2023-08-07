The No Labels party touts itself as a moderate, bipartisan alternative to the two likely presidential candidates – Biden and Trump. However, it’s a dark money group with many large donors who have contributed millions to Republican candidates. Including Harlan Crow, the billionaire benefactor of Clarence Thomas. Polls indicate their candidates will take more votes from Biden than Trump.

We’re at perilous point in our history and the next election could well mean maintaining our democracy or becoming an autocracy. Those who may think this hyperbole haven’t been listening. Trump campaigns on using executive branch agencies, including the DOJ,, to destroy his enemies. He’s shown that he demands loyalty to him personally. Not our Constitution or country – to him.

I would prefer a different Democratic candidate. But Biden will preserve our democracy. Trump has promised to end it. The choice could not be more stark or momentous.

Any vote not for Biden is essentially a vote for Trump and autocracy.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side