Letter: No leader on oversight virus relief package
In the span from 1860 to 1882 the James Gang was the most feared outlaw group in America, holding up twenty banks and trains. On the 30th of October, 1866, Jesse James held up the bank in Lexington, Missouri, stealing $2,000.00.

Fast forward to 2008 and the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act a.k.a the Bank Bailout of 2008. TARP, the Troubled Assets Relief Program, relieved the taxpayers of $700,000,000,000.00. The TARP statute provided that the Treasury Secretary, Hank Paulson (one man) make all the decisions. There was no board, no requirements, no congressional approval. The oversight committee was chaired by Elizabeth Warren back then, no subpoena power, no sworn witnesses an purely advisory.

I see history repeating itself, only this time it's $3.2 T.

One person, Secretary Steve Mnuchin is running the pyramid scheme and there isn't even a leader appointed for the Oversight Committee.

It's ironic that Jessie wore a mask and practised social distancing and would have used paper and pen today.

Thomas John Plesniak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

