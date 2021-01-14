Letter: no limits president

In 2 1/2 weeks this presidency will end but its clear that we have no idea how low this delusional and depraved sociopath Trump will go. Trump's phone call berating, cajoling, bullying and threatening Secretary of state Raffensburger if he doesn's "FIND" 11, 780 votes to overthrow Georgia's election results is but the latest example of this lawless criminal president who thinks he can govern this nation like a Mafia Don.
January 21st cannot come soon enough.
Trump should be impeached a second time; censured by Congress; and formally investigated and prosecuted by the new Attorney General and the department of justice.
This latest pitiful effort by Trump to overthrow the results of an election he lost in a virtual "landslide" when you consider the popular vote ( loss by almost 8 million) and the electoral college ( 306 to 232) vote confirms that Trump is an enemy of democracy and the Constitution .
Marilyn Orenstein, MD
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.