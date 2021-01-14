 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: no limits president
View Comments

Letter: no limits president

In 2 1/2 weeks this presidency will end but its clear that we have no idea how low this delusional and depraved sociopath Trump will go. Trump's phone call berating, cajoling, bullying and threatening Secretary of state Raffensburger if he doesn's "FIND" 11, 780 votes to overthrow Georgia's election results is but the latest example of this lawless criminal president who thinks he can govern this nation like a Mafia Don.

January 21st cannot come soon enough.

Trump should be impeached a second time; censured by Congress; and formally investigated and prosecuted by the new Attorney General and the department of justice.

This latest pitiful effort by Trump to overthrow the results of an election he lost in a virtual "landslide" when you consider the popular vote ( loss by almost 8 million) and the electoral college ( 306 to 232) vote confirms that Trump is an enemy of democracy and the Constitution .

Marilyn Orenstein, MD

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News