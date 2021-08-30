 Skip to main content
Letter: +"no man left behind"
Letter: +"no man left behind"

In may of 2014 the Obama/ Biden administration traded 5 Guantanamo detainees for one (1) United States soldier who walked away from his post in Afganistan (Bowe Bergdahl). One reason given for the exchange was that the United States leaves "no man behind."

One of the released detainees was Khairullah Khairkhwa who is suspected of masterminding the Taliban takeover of Afganistan, leaving only the Kabul airport under US control. The Biden/Harris administration officials gave the Taliban lists of U.S. citizens and people with green cards. It was also reported that the U.S. cannot remove all citizens before the end of the evacuation deadline.

So much for leaving no man behind.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

