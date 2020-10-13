Letter: no mansplaining needed

In the vice presidential debate, Mike Pence demonstrated little more restraint than Trump did in the presidential debate. He gave no respect to Kamala Harris as an opponent or, more tellingly, as a woman. He also disrespected the other woman, moderator Susan Page.
When I learned of Pence's proscription regarding being unchaperoned when in the presence of a woman who is not his wife, I thought, "How archaic!" Now I am thinking, "How necessary!"
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
