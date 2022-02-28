 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No mention of Chernobyl
Letter: No mention of Chernobyl

While there has been so much news coverage of the buildup of Russian military forces near the Ukraine, there seems to be so little about the Chernobyl nuclear plant in the Ukraine.

Even though Russia has a surplus of hundreds of billions of dollars equivalent in its treasury, the cost of maintenance of the Chernobyl would be a tremendous strain. It would not be cost effective for the Russians to maintain and control Chernobyl as it yearly costs billions of dollars equivalent to the Ukraine government and the Belarus government nearby. Since Moscow is only a few hundred miles downwind from Chernobyl, and millions of Russians live nearby, it would be prudent for Vladimir Putin to have the skeleton of a Ukraine government viable enough to maintain the deadly radiation from Chernobyl at Ukrainian expense.

While the Ukraine military could blow up Chernobyl and potentially poison Russia and eastern Europe for centuries, or a wayward Russian missile could do so, I now see a standstill between the Ukraine and Russia.

Matt Someres

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

