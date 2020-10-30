Letter: No Military Land Grab - Thank You, Grijalva.

I am writing to express opposition and concern to recent propositions by the Air Force and Republican senators for a land grab in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge - land that is not only sacred to local Paiute tribes, but also incredibly important for local biodiversity.
All too familiar are these military land grabs, disturbing landscapes across the American West with destructive infrastructure and noise, unsettling to local human residents and wildlife populations. In an era of pandemics and extreme biodiversity loss we can’t continue to ignore the importance of these areas, upon which the health of our societies depend. In these distant times, we must protect the lands that support us, not divide them in the name of ever-increasing military budgets.
I am comfortable knowing that the Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee is our very own Rep. Grijalva, a champion of environmental issues. Rep. Grijalva, please continue fighting these important battles, and protecting our beloved lands.
Nicholas Matthews
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
