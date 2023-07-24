Want to go to college on the cheap. It’s called The GI Bill. What you do is show up at a recruiting office and say, “Sign me up.” You enlist for four years and here is what you do for yourself. You gain a four-year work record as you will hold positions of responsibility. There are endless skills one can learn and you can complete, perhaps, one year of college. All military posts are associated with colleges. Go to school free of charge, with tuition assistance, evenings, and weekends. Your duties come first, and the college staff realize that and bend to your schedule. Also, there is the College-Level Education Program. Take the CLEP tests and earn three credit hours per test at the education center on post. After four years an honorable discharge will earn you a very inexpensive education; The GI Bill. Also, after those four years you will be eligible for a VA loan for a home with … no … down … payment.